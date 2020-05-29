Lady Gaga’s Net Worth Is About to Get Even Bigger Thanks to Her New Album ‘Chromatica’

Scroll To See More Images

Little Monsters, prepare to be in awe of Mother Monster even more than before. Lady Gaga’s net worth is honestly jaw-dropping—and now that her latest album Chromatica is out, you can already bet that number is only going to get even more impressive. But how much money are we talking about, exactly?

Well, let’s just say that Miss Gaga sure knows how to diversify. Everyone knows that the pop star, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is a serious triple-threat. Gaga is one of the few women in pop to not only tackle singing, dancing, and prolific acting chops in her role opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born—she’s also precisely the kind of person to handle falling off a stage and wearing dresses made of meat with a surprising level of grace. Honestly, you’re getting what you pay for and more in Gaga’s world.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Lady Gaga is able to make so many millions off of her career. She can get my coin any day—even if she doesn’t need it. For everything we know about Lady Gaga’s net worth in 2020 (especially following the release of Chromatica), just keep on reading.

How much does Lady Gaga make from her music career?

Most of Gaga’s massive net worth is thanks to her successful music career. The 11-time Grammy Award-winning artist has sold more than 145 million singles worldwide, and over 26 million albums. Her second studio album, Born This Way, earned the singer around $8 million alone in 2011.

Lady Gaga also racks in a hefty salary from her world tours. Her estimated earnings for The Fame Ball tour are around $3.5 million, whereas her Born This Way and Monster Ball tours earned the star a whopping $167 million and $227 million respectively. With Chromatica out now, we can only expect to hear Gaga’s net worth boosting by tens—if not hundreds—of millions more after its tour circuit.

How else does Lady Gaga make money?

Remember how we said she’s a triple-threat? Honestly, make that quadruple. Aside from her career in music, the master entertainer has also struck several beauty deals in recent years. Lady Gaga has dipped her toes in a successful cosmetics career, partnering with MAC, and lately, Haus Laboratories to release an exclusive line of products. The star also has her own fragrance called none other than “Fame.”

Gaga’s acting chops are also responsible for a hefty boost to her net worth. Following the release of A Star Is Born in 2018, the star’s net worth grew over $50 million. Which brings us to her net worth two years later, in 2020…

What is Lady Gaga’s net worth in 2020?

Аѕ оf Мау 2020, Lаdу Gаgа’ѕ nеt wоrth ѕtаndѕ аt $350 mіllіоn according to Wealthy Persons—and it’s only bound to rise thanks to Chromatica. Go Gaga!