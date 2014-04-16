All Natural: See Lady Gaga’s Unretouched Versace Ads

Back in November, when Lady Gaga’s ads for Versace first debuted, one thing was really clear: the pop star had been made to look strikingly similar to the label’s creative director, Donatella Versace. With a long platinum blonde wig, curve-hugging traditional Versace dresses, and a just-off-the-yacht sheen to her skin, Gaga was an obvious embodiment of her new friend Donatella.

Now, the unretouched versions of the images (shot by photography duo Mert & Markus) have leaked online, via a Gaga mega-fan site called Gaga Fresh News. All too often (and sadly), when these types of images leak, the general public seems to be dying to see famous people looking absolutely terrible pre-Photoshop; we’re sorry to disappoint, but in this case, Gaga looks stunning.

The pop star, who’s known for her relatively extreme performance tactics on stage, seems to have mostly undergone photoshop to remove some bruises and scrapes from her legs and arms; aside from that, her blonde wig was lightened a few shades, the colors were brightened, and a characteristically Versace dramatic light was thrown over the images. For the most part, Gaga looks just like she looks in the final versions of the edited images.

Head over to Gaga Fresh News to see Gaga in all her natural glory!