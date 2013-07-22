Lady Gaga, after months out of the spotlight resulting mostly from a serious hip injury and subsequent surgery, is making her re-entry into pop culture in a major way: by posing completely naked and with her legs spread for V magazine.

The pop star, whose first single off her forthcoming album “ARTPOP” is set for release this August, turned to some familiar faces for her first fashion spread in months: Inez & Vinoodh, who she worked with in the past on a series of films to coincide with her last album, “Born This Way.” The fashion photographers captured her entirely in the buff, with only minimal makeup and giant hair to adorn herself with.

The other fun little snippet accompanying the photograph is a 23-second video of Gaga staring into the camera while lights flash and a creepy hand (which we assume is her own) makes its way into her mouth. Check it out below, and look forward to seeing what else Gaga gets into leading up to her album release on November 11.