Lady Gaga Walks Through Woods Naked in Weird Art Video: Watch

Here’s the perfect way to start your day: by watching Lady Gaga do some bizarre performance art training in the woods alongside artist Marina Abramovic. And the best part: she’s 100%, completely, utterly naked.

The clip is part of a series of promotional videos touting Abramovic’s newly formed Marina Abramovic Institute, which aims to train artists to be more present in their bodies and minds so they can perform long durational works. Last week, Gaga went to upstate New York with Marina, where she participated in a number of exercises that work to “heighten her awareness of their physical and mental experience in the present moment.”

If the video is to be believed, these exercises included: lying on her back in a room yelling at the top of her lungs; walking naked through the woods with her arms raised above her head and a blindfold on; spooning a giant crystal; curling up on a chair sitting in a river; and many more strangely amazing activities.

Check out the clip above. The closer we get to Gaga’s album release in November, the more excited we get; she gets a lot of flack for being so “art-y” (aka, strange), but we think there has to be a method to her madness.

