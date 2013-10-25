Links to Click: Lady Gaga Performs Naked in Berlin, Jil Sander May Shutter, More

The news of the world today brought a number of stories surprising, encouraging, and generally very fashionable. Read below, and TGIF!



1. Lady Gaga continued her grand tour du Berlin by doing a performance art piece naked and covered in a sheer dress, standing on a wall and lifting her arms to the sky. [Just Jared]

2. Yesterday, designer Jil Sander announced her departure from her eponymous fashion brand. Now, experts are predicting imminent doom. [The Cut]

3. Restaurants are so last year. Here’s the definitive list of the 50 best food trucks in America. [The Vivant]

4. The Kenzo x Toilet Paper magazine collection is here! Shop it now at Opening Ceremony. [Opening Ceremony]

5. You know when you’re getting a pedicure and running over stuff in your head? Here are the top 15 things people think about while they’re being pampered. [Beauty High]

6. Preen just released a capsule collection of shoes as part of Aldo’s Rise program, and they’re really chic (and affordable!) [Aldo]

7. It ain’t just for sippin’: here’s why wine might be a valuable ingredient in your next bath. [Daily Makeover]

8. Pet owners everywhere, rejoice! The FDA just approved the first-ever safety requirements for food for animal consumption. [The Verge]