Links to Click: Lady Gaga Teams Up With Muppets, Regular Women Model Lingerie, More

As much of America is already looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Internet is already preparing for it. Read on!

1. Lady Gaga will team up with the Muppets this year for her second annual holiday special, to air on ABC Thanksgiving night at 9:30 EST. [StyleCaster Inbox]

2. Lingerie store Curvy Girl is making waves by encouraging female customers to post photos of themselves in their purchases. [HuffPo]

3. File this away under ‘best advice ever.’ One editor ranks holiday party outfits by how easy it is to pee in them. [Jezebel]

4. Kate Bosworth went out last night and she’s bringing back the side ponytail. [Daily Makeover]

5. Someone penned a fake letter from Michelle Obama in response to Kanye West’s comments comparing her to Kim Kardashian. [Grantland]

6. Adam Levine has a photo of 2Pac in his bedroom, amongst other interesting artifacts. [The Vivant]

7. Kelly Clarkson is already being grilled about the potential baby weight she’ll gain during this pregnancy. And her answers are hilarious. [Parade]

8. This will make you re-think your whole life. Apparently, beauty vloggers can make up to $5 million a year. [Beauty High]