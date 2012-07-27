Lady Gaga to Make Her Movie Debut in “Machete Kills”

That’s right, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga is coming to the big screen in a major way. Gaga herself confirmed the news via Twitter that she’ll be making her film debut in Machete Kills, Robert Rodriguez‘s follow-up to Machete. If you haven’t seen Machete, you should make time, because there were some major Lindsay Lohan moments.

The rest of the cast includes heavy hitters like Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Sheen. It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Lohan is definitely returning for round two, but if she is, the sleep-over between her and Gaga at the Chateau Marmont last month makes a lot more sense.

Considering Gaga is a complete drama queen in her everyday life, we have no doubt she’ll bring some magic to the silver screen. From the just-released poster above, we can already tell that she’ll be giving film noir realness — and we’re pumped.