Lady Gaga’s Met Gala Look was Basically an Avant-Garde Little Bo Peep Costume

One of the most highly anticipated guests of any event where fashion is involved is always Lady Gaga. She’s always serving us major looks, even when she’s donned simpler ensembles. After stunning at the 2019 Oscars we knew Lady Gaga’s Met Gala 2019 look was going to be wild—and the singer and actress did not disappoint. With a theme like “camp”, we knew things were bound to get a little wild, and that’s exactly what the A Star Is Born actress gave us—in the form of four different outfits.

Lady Gaga first strutted on the Met steps in a huge puffy hot pink Brandon Maxwell original gown, and I think I might cry. (FYI: Brandon Maxwell is the same designer who designed Gaga’s iconic meat dress back in the day!) There are so many reasons to love Lady Gaga, but this ensemble is the cherry on top of it all. The fluffy details were incredible, as well as the iconic hot Barbie pink. Plus, the gown features a train that does not end and stunning black fabric underneath the pink. I’m into it. The singer and actress basically looked like an avant-garde version of Little Bo Peep, and I’m not mad about it.

Of course, Gaga didn’t just stop at the hot pink fluffy gown. Not only did she incorporate men carrying umbrellas around her as part of the actual look, she accessorized with a hot pink hair bow (iconic!!) while pulling a freaking pink wagon behind her—and it literally says “Haus of Gaga” on it. I’m screaming. This look is beyond campy, and I couldn’t have wanted anything more.

OK, then, Gaga took off the puffy pink gown to reveal a second look underneath. The actress and singer stepped out of the hot pink look to show off a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder gown that has me seriously swooning.

Next, Gaga changed again into a hot pink slip gown. Guys, this is perhaps the most exciting Met Gala “performance” I’ve ever seen, and of course Lady Gaga is at the center of it.

Then, last but certainly not least, Gaga stripped off the pink dress to reveal a fourth outfit: a black bra and fishnet tights. I’m honestly dead.

We knew tonight’s outfit—er, outfits—were going to be incredible based on her past outfits (obviously) but also because even at the Met Gala pre-show, Gaga wore an incredibly campy Marc Jacobs ensemble. The black and white look gave me total vintage Gaga vibes, and I was not mad about it.

After all her success with A Star Is Born, Gaga still continues to rock it at every event she attends. Of course, it wasn’t surprising when we learned that Gaga was going to be co-hosting the 2019 Met Gala, since she’s iconic in every single way, but it turned out better than we could have imagined. And with Harry Styles at her side, this Met Gala was truly the sartorial version of the Super Bowl.