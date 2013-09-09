Wait, What?! Lady Gaga Leaves Her Apartment in a Full Mask, Leather Pants, And Insane Platforms

Oh, Lady Gaga, how we missed you! And we didn’t even know just how badly we did until just this very moment: the singer apparently left her apartment this weekend wearing this. We guess, technically, you can’t confirm it’s absolutely, 100% Gaga, but let’s be honest: it is.

The singer has been parading around New York in a plethora of weird outfits lately, while getting ready to release her album Artpop this November. Whether she’s removing her wig and showing her real hair during a live performance or walking around with her face completely concealed, we can’t get enough.

Speaking of bizarre live performances, Gaga appeared on “Good Morning America” to give a Wizard of Oz-inspired performance of her latest single, “Applause.” She dons the sparkly red shoes, clicks her way down the yellow brick road, and even brings her IRL-dog Fozzi along for the ride. Watch the clip below!