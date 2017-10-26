StyleCaster
Lady Gaga Is Marilyn Monroe’s Doppelgänger in These Photos

Photo: Getty Images

Is Lady Gaga the 21st century’s reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe? Fans seem convinced. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer attended a World Series Dodgers game in Los Angeles dressed head-to-toe in pinup girl-esque attire, reminiscent of the late ’50s film icon.

Sporting a white tank top, denim short-shorts, oversized cat-eye sunglasses, and slick white pumps, Gaga, who also paired her look with a platinum-blonde curly bob and a striking red lip, immediately drew comparisons to “The Seven Year Itch” actress for her retro ensemble. The singer was photographed exiting her $200,000 Lamborghini Huracan (naturally) and entering the stadium, right after taking a second to wave to screaming fans across the street.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Of course, Gaga’s Monroe-reminiscent look also caught the attention of Little Monsters on the internet, who deemed the singer Monroe’s reincarnated doppelgänger. And though a majority of internet users thought Gaga was a dead ringer for Monroe, some compared her look to former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. (Could be the similar blown-out bobs.)

However, given that Halloween is just a few days away, Gaga’s outfit could’ve been an early costume. Still, whether she’s dressing up for Halloween or is actually Monroe’s doppelgänger (crosses fingers), she’s iconic nonetheless.

