Lady Gaga: Makeup Line MAC Taps Her as New Face Along with Cyndi Lauper

Lady Gaga has been named the new face of the MAC AIDS Fund, along with the iconic and equally outrageous Cindy Lauper.

While we’re slightly hesitant to see a lipstick inspired by two women famous for being completely over the top, we would expect nothing less from a makeup line notorious for the exact same trait.

MAC Viva Glam Gaga Lipstick and Viva Glam Cyndi Lipstick will be available in North America on March 18 and worldwide throughout the month. The lipsticks both cost $14, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the MAC AIDS Fund. Poker facepaint for a good cause? Count us in.

[WWD]