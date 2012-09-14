Lady Gaga to Promote New Scent Today at Macy’s, Eat Ice Cream Sundaes With Fans

Lady Gaga is hard at work promoting her fragrance Fame, which, as you may recall, was said to smell like “blood and semen,” though we actually think it smells quite nice.

Last night, Gaga hosted a typically over-the-top event at the Guggenheim where she allowed partygoers to watch her sleep inside a cocoon (Marc Jacobs even reached inside to touch the sleeping Gaga through a little hole), and then emerged to have the back of her head tattooed.

Today, her fans will get a taste of the Gaga magic as the star is doing an in-store appearance at 3:30 PM today at Macy’s Herald Square, and she has a lot in store for her fans.

“When they get there, there’s going to be a lovely black ice cream-inspired ice cream party for them. I’m going to hang out with them and have sundaes, I’ll show them the perfume and talk to them … This is really nice because I never get to see my fans, and I definitely miss the fans in the U.S. so much,” she told WWD. As lovely as it sounds to have ice cream with Gaga, an in-store appearance at Macy’s Herald Square seems like the seventh circle of hell after an exhausting New York Fashion Week.

One thing she does want everyone to know is that she isn’t just slapping her name on a fragrance. “They had a problem with the cap at one point, and I almost called the whole thing off. Because I don’t give a sh*t about a perfume that is not good — especially with my name on it, for God’s sake! Take it off the shelf! I don’t need your money! I’m going to put all the money I’m going to make from this perfume into my show and the Born This Way Foundation and all the things I love to do,” she said.

What are the things she loves and wants to do? “Like all I want to do is create things and wear funny clothes and go to parties and smoke my rich friends’ weed. That’s really all I want to do. I want to change the lives of my fans and the only way to do that is by being myself.”

There you have it, folks. Plus! See the newly-released full-length campaign for her new perfume (in collaboration with Steven Klein) here: