Lady Gaga Loves Her Some Semen

The queen of raunch is at it again (wait, maybe that’s Madonna, but whatever), and this time she’s getting carnal. In the seemingly endless publicity stunt that is Lady Gaga, Fashionista reported that the pop star has requested that her first perfume smell like blood and semen. Of course she did.

We’re hoping the announcement is all just an ingenious marketing scheme, because Gaga knows millions of Little Monsters would jump at the chance to douse themselves in the scent of a bad romance.

The perfume is set to launch in spring 2012, so she’s got a year to conduct some, um, research. Just one question what’s the bottle going to look like?