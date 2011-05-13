Lady Gaga Looks, Like, Really Pretty In i-D’s Hedonist Issue

This is our LAST Lady Gaga story of the week, we promise. The Summer 2011 issue of i-D, entitled “The Hedonist Issue,” was just released, and although we’ve already gushed over the six separate coversKristen McMenamy’s and Behati Prinsloo’s especiallythere’s a shoot on the inside that really took us by surprise. In an intimate, candid editorial, photographer Wolfgang Tillmans reveals a side of Mother Monster that we rarely ever seea subdued, natural beauty who smiles sweetly instead of showing her teeth or putting her claws up. She wasn’t willing to give up the studded leather and put on some pants, but baby steps, Gaga. Take a look at the picsthey’re gorgeous.

Photos via ONTD!