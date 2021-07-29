Lady Gaga Has a Look-Alike at the Olympics & Fans Are the Convinced the Singer Is a Secret Taekwondo Pro

Just wait until you see Lady Gaga’s look-alike at the Olympics. The athlete, Julyana Al-Sadeq, looks so much like the singer that it nearly had us convinced that our very own Mother Monster had been secretly training all of her life to compete for gold in Tokyo, because hey, being an Oscar and Grammy winner simply isn’t enough!

Of course, fans weren’t actually seeing Gaga at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Instead, viewers were doing double-takes when Al-Sadeq, a 26-year-old taekwondo competitor, took to the mat to represent her country of Jordan. The athlete previously won a gold medal in the sport at the 2018 Asian Games in the women’s 67 kg category and was aiming to do the same at this year’s Olympic games. Unfortunately, Al-Sadeq was knocked out in the round of 16 by Brazilian fighter Milean Titoneli during the July 25 match. But she did win one thing: the hearts of Little Monsters around the world!

Fans of Gaga took to social media in droves to comment on Al-Sadeq’s uncanny resemblance to their idol. “Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics,” fan account Gaga Daily tweeted on July 26, alongside a photo of Al-Sadeq fighting in her white uniform and helmet.

Another Twitter user wrote, “There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal.” A third commenter joked about Gaga competing for yet another accolade: “lady gaga said ‘f—k grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now.'”

Though Gaga didn’t actually make an appearance at the Olympic games, it turns out that the singer was initially set to appear remotely during the Olympic opening ceremony. According to new documents viewed by Bunshun, the A Star Is Born actress had a planned performance that involved her disappearing into a warp pipe and “popping” out into the arena in an homage to Nintendo’s Mario character. The documents reveal that the stunt would also feature Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe, who would appear physically in the arena itself in Gaga’s place. The plans, which were first drawn up in October 2020, were ultimately scrapped.