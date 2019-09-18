Lady Gaga Was Reportedly Just Offered Another Musical Role & It’s Right Up Her Alley

Lady Gaga’s first starring film role as Ally in A Star is Born was a smashing success, and it seems the acting bug has officially bitten her, because she might take on yet another musical: Little Shop of Horrors. Lady Gaga’s casting in Little Shop of Horrors remake isn’t official yet, but honestly, it would make so much sense. She’s Mother Monster, after all! Gaga would be right at home in a weird musical movie about a flesh-eating plant.

If you’re not familiar with the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors was originally a 1960s horror film that was later turned into a Broadway musical and then a musical movie in the 80s. It’s now being remade into another musical movie… Just like A Star is Born, which Gaga objectively killed it in. Except this one has a rather different vibe. It’s about a guy who owns a flower shop, and one of the plants starts to crave human blood and flesh.

Us Weekly reports that Lady Gaga was offered a role in the film. It’s not clear which role, but it seems likely that she’d play Audrey, the blonde lead character who works in the flower shop. A source told Us that Gaga is “very interested to keep acting,” which Gaga herself has confirmed.

“I will definitely continue acting,” Gaga said at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards. “I love acting. I loved acting on American Horror Story as the Countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I’ve had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries.”

Outside of acting, Gaga has quite a lot on her plate. She’s been super busy with her new makeup collection, she has a residency in Vegas—oh, and she’s in love with not-Bradley-Cooper.