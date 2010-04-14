Lady Gaga Lingerie Designer Marlies Dekkers Chats Shopping, Film and Fun

This Dutch designer/ business woman has had one very specific goal in mind: to help every woman feel beautiful and sexy in her own skin, albeit with a little help from some lacey lingerie. So far, Marlies Dekkers has proven successful as the likes of Britney Spears, Fergie, Dita von Teese and Lady Gaga, have all been spotted on and offstage wearing her sexy designs. We caught up with Marlies to talk lingerie, high fashion, and everything in between.

Name: Marlies Dekkers

Age: 43

Occupation: President and Creative Director

Location: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Of course metropolitan New York and romantic Paris.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

A hard worker, devoted, and passionate about my goal in life: making sure every woman in the world can buy my lingerie and feels comfortable and beautiful in their own body.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

I have a true shoe fetishgood shoes can make my day. I love the over-the-knee boots, the ones with a very high heel they are so sexy! Or classic high heels from Christian Louboutin, I just cant get enough of them

4.Who are your favorite designers?

Marc Jacobs, Costume National, Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. I prefer her Red label beautiful!



Dita von Teese

5.What is your favorite tradition?

For decades long my parents go on holiday, camping in the South of Spain. Every year, no matter how busy I am, I go visit them for a week. It is a great pleasure to be there even though it is not the most glamorous place in the world. Nevertheless, I keep walking in my high heels. As a true shoe lover you would never spot me wearing anything else

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

I would say Carice van Houten. She is so talented and a great actress. I admire her beauty. Carice makes the Dutch proud!

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 18th century. I love the Marie Antionette style, the dresses, corsets It still inspires me.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

U.S. Vogue. I guess this is every little girl’s dream. I would wear something feminine, strong sexy of course combined with one of my bras!

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love and beauty.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

1. My bras (of course) 2. High heels, every day, any time! 3. My Chanel spectacles

4. Dior purse 5. The browning crme of LOral. The best invented crme of today.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Crme la de mer. This is a treat for every woman.

12. Tell us about your signature drink what is it and where do you get it?

Every morning my team makes a fresh fruit and vegetable juice for me. I believe it is very important to eat healthy, especially when you are (super) busy. It keeps me focused and gives me energy.



Lady Gaga and Fergie both wearing Marlies Dekkers

13. Its your Final Supperwho’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Well, my daughter Silver (11), my partner, parents, sister, and closest friends should be there. It is hard to choose your final supper, but if I really need to I would say either the best sushi in the world or. meatballs with potatoes and fresh vegetables, a typical Dutch dish, yammy!!

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

A Zed & Two Noughts from Peter Greenaway (1985). It inspired me back then and keeps inspiring me now.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Matthuspassion composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. Its a strong and beautiful composition which still inspires me. Bachs music makes a lot of people feel comfortable and I want to achieve the same thing with my lingerie.

16. What inspires you?

It is not hard for me to find sources of inspiration, I see it all around me. Philosophers, writers, choreographers, my own personal life it is a never ending list. Even though I design seven collections per year, which is quite a lot for lingerie, I will always find a new story to tell. So you will keep hearing from me!

17. Whats next?

My main goal is to create the possibility for every woman in the world to choose a marlies|dekkers design. One of my greatest wishes is to have a marlies|dekkers store in every country where we will distribute my lingerie successfully. I can proudly say I am on my way, but I want to take it step by step

