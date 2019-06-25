Lady Gaga In Head-to-Toe Leather Is the *Exact* Summer Look I Want

Scroll To See More Images

Lady! Gaga! Does! It! Again! The singer has never not had a can’t stop won’t stop attitude when it comes to fashion, and I will never not be impressed. On Monday, Lady Gaga wore a head-to-toe leather outfit that has me actually screaming. (That’s not even a joke, people. I saw these photos of Gaga and immediately shrieked so loudly, I’m surprised I didn’t receive complaints.) The singer was just walking around New York (Well, she was walking out of her hotel in New York, but same difference, right?) looking like a straight-up leather daddy. Equal parts chic and BDSM, I really, truly cannot stop staring at this incredible leather ensemble.

Someone might have to physically remove me from sitting in front of a screen, because Gaga’s hot weather leather look is all I can think about. Work? Forget it. Lunch? What’s that? The new episode of Big Little Lies? Never heard of her. All I see is Lady Gaga strutting in head-to-toe leather, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be cured. Is this what it means to want someone’s ~bad romance~? Because, boy do I ever.

Of course, in case you’re wondering how Gaga got this incredible leather daddy look (heart eyes all day), mother (AKA an Internet full of little monsters) will always provide. The leather crop top, belted skirt and gloves are all Akà Prodiàshvili, from the designer’s spring/summer 2019 collection. The gorgeous silver jewelry is Justine Clenquet. The singer and actress carries a Celine bag (because obviously), and wears custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Are y’all swooning? Because I’m swooning.

I will truly never get over this summer leather ensemble with which Gaga has so graciously blessed us. Please put these images on my grave, so that I may be forever watched by leather Gaga. Now, excuse me as I go buy some long leather gloves in an attempt to recreate this look.