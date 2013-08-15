ThrowbackThursday: See Lady Gaga As a Curly-Haired Little Kid

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s been the week of Lady Gaga. After Mother Monster disappeared from the scene to recover from a serious hip injury back in February that caused a premature end to her Born This Way Ball tour, she’s back with a vengeance. Between her V magazine covers, new single “Applause,” and a racy look consisting of merely a bra and a bizarre pair of lace shorts, it’s hard not to notice the 27-year-old superstar.

While she’s always been admittedly quirky and stood out from the pack, Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta) was just a regular girl growing up in the 1990s in New York City. Her passion for music led her to a brief stint at NYU before she withdrew to focus on her burgeoning career. Performing at seedy Lower East Side bars, a lot of partying, and a few years later, she’s become who she is today—and it’s been an incredibly exciting journey to watch unfold.

Here she is as a youngster (looking exactly the same, we might add) posted up at the piano—where she continues to sit to this day!

What do you think of this week’s #ThrowbackThursday? Let us know who you want to see next week!



