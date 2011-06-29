Lady Gaga Joins Tumblr, Little Monsters Go Bananas

Tired of having her fashion choices ignored by the media, Lady Gaga has created a tumblr, Amen Fashion to exhibit her wardrobe and a couple fragmented messages. Just a couple days young, her tumblr thus far consists of pictures of Gaga presumably globe-trotting in her usual looks and a couple quotes from her moniker, Mother Monster.Unsurprisingly, her little monsters are already eating it up. Each of her few posts already have at least 2,000 notes. It’s unclear as of now whether Lady Gaga will use her tumblr to also release previews or news like she did with her uStream videos.

Will you be checking out Lady Gaga’s tumblr?