Lady Gaga & Jimmy Fallon Just Had the Awkwardest FaceTime After She Didn’t Know She Was on TV

Talk about awkward. Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon’s FaceTime video was one of the awkwardest interviews we’ve seen on The Tonight Show after the “Stupid Love” singer didn’t realize she was on TV. For Fallon’s The Tonight Show: At Home episode on Wednesday, April 1, the host FaceTimed the Grammy winner who was unaware she was on TV in front of millions of viewers.

The call starts with Fallon FaceTiming Gaga who looked busy and distracted by her assistant and phone calls around her when she answered. “Hi! Lady Gaga!” Fallon said before asking, “You have a big, maybe announcement you’re going to say tonight on our show?” That’s when the call became mega-awk.

“I can’t Jimmy. I, uh, can’t talk right now. I’m sorry. It’s just a really, really weird time,” Gaga said as Fallon turned the camera away from his face toward the camera. “Hello? Jimmy I can’t see you. Am I on TV?” Fallon responded, “Yeah, you’re on TV. I apologize.”

That’s when a phone in the background of Gaga’s call went off, which led her to tell her assistant, “Push the call one minute please.” Fallon then asked Gaga again about the big news that she wanted to announce on his show, which led Gaga to cut the interview short. “I cant…I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make,” she said, telling Fallon that Friday, April 3, would be better for the announcement.

The call ended with Gaga telling him the situation that kept her busy was for COVID-19 and that she was sorry she couldn’t talk to him. In a later cut, Fallon revealed that Gaga pushed their interview again until Monday, April 6, so Little Monsters will have to wait a while longer for their Mother Monster’s announcement.

As awkward as the call was, some fans don’t buy that it was 100 percent legit. While some believe it could be a late April Fool’s prank on viewers, others speculate that the awkward phone call and business behind Gaga is part of her announcement on Monday, which could be related to her upcoming album, Chromatica, that she postponed earlier this month due to the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

Neither Gaga nor Fallon have yet to confirm that the FaceTime was a hoax, but we’ll find out soon enough on Monday. Side question: Why were there so many people at Gaga’s house during the quarantine? Maybe we’ll find that out too.