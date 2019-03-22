Lady Gaga Might Be Dating This Oscar Nominee—& No, It’s Not Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga had a wild awards season, taking home numerous accolades for her role and hit song, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born. She also made waves with her shocking split from fiancé Christian Carino. And now a source is saying Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner are dating. (Gaga’s dance card has been busy!) She and Renner have reportedly been spending a lot of time together since her split from Carino. Who could forget the romance rumors that swirled around (hitting every form of social media in memes and GIFs) after Gaga’s steamy Oscars performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper. Guys. It was legendary. Naturally, fans of the film and the two stars were hoping Cooper and Gaga would give it a go, but the pair insists they’re just friends and that it was all for the art. (Subtle reminder that Cooper has been in a committed relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk—they have a kid together!)

Anyway, back to the news at hand. According to a source at Us Weekly, the American Horror Story actress and Avengers actor have been “hanging out a lot lately.” The source “doesn’t believe it’s romantic at this point,” but said Gaga has been “been spending a lot of time” with Renner and his 5-year-old daughter, Ava. Wait. So…OK. They aren’t dating? Interesting. We’re definitely going to need some more information soon. That’s actually really sweet if they are just friends right now…the best relationships bloom out of friendship, right? No? Bueller?

Well, regardless the recent Oscar winner is probably ready for a bit of downtime.

After her split with Carino and the buzz around her and Cooper, Gaga is well within her rights to take things slow or do things on her own for a while. You go, girl!