Links to Click: See Lady Gaga’s Entire iTunes Festival Show, Lance Bass Is Engaged, More

Happy September! Here’s what topped our Internet reading list today!

1. Lady Gaga performed at London’s iTunes Festival this weekend, and the entire one-hour show is now on the Internet. [YouTube]

2. Lance Bass is engaged! The former *NSYNCer is going to tie the knot to longtime beau Michael Turchinart. [Instagram]

3. Here’s the definitive list of the 50 people to know and follow during New York Fashion Week. [The Vivant]

4. In October, Amazon will launch a feature that allows you to download e-copies of pretty much any book ever, for no more than $3. [Amazon]

5. CoverGirl just launched a partnership with the National Football League that inspires women everywhere to start rocking “fanicures.” [Beauty High]

6. The models who will walk the runways at New York Fashion Week are here, and they’re stylish. [The Cut]

7. Whoa. Alicia Keys got a legit bowl cut. What do you think of her new look? [Daily Makeover]

8. Kerry Washington just scored her second major fashion magazine cover. [Glamour]