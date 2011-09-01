Lady Gaga: It’s A Bra Thing

Here at StyleCaster we never get tired of talking about Lady Gaga. It might be her multiple personalities (hi Jo Calderone!), her unmistakable musical talent, or her incessant violation of all that is decent and known in the world of fashion.

Today, join us for a tour of Gaga‘s bra-as-a-shirt obsession, as we revisit the style faux-pas that helped establish Lady G as a regular on all kinds of best/worst dressed lists. Click through for some morning entertainment and let us know which of these looks you love to hate.

Photos via StyleBistro.com