Lady Gaga Is Playing Santa at Barneys New York This Holiday

Lady Gaga and Santa Claus aren’t all that different from one another, being that they’re both mythical, magical creatures in funny outfits who shower their believers with gifts — Santa in the form of presents under the Christmas tree and Gaga in the form of epic music videos, wild fashion choices and inspiring words of wisdom. So, it’s fitting that Mother Monster will reinterpret the iconic Santa’s Workshop at Barneys for the Holiday 2011 season with a pop-up store that will be filled with limited-edition gifts that she created in collaboration her stylist and Mugler creative director Nicola Formichetti.

WWD gave us a rundown on what type of Gaga-fied gifts we can expect: “There are Gaga-curated items like books and CDs. Among the limited edition items will be jewelry made entirely of rock candy; lipsticks in special Gaga red or pink hues; lip-shaped, hand-painted dark chocolate, and a Rubik’s Cube exclusive to this collaboration.”

As we all know, Gaga doesn’t do “small,” and to accommodate her workshop Barneys is converting an entire floor of its flagship store for the holiday season starting in mid-November — she’ll even have her own window displays! In the spirit of Christmas, Barneys will donate 25% of the profits from Lady Gaga’s line to one of her favorite charities.

Little Monsters, rejoice! Your holiday wishes all just came true.