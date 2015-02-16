Lady Gaga Is Engaged to Actor Taylor Kinney!

Big news for Lady Gaga, guys: The superstar is officially engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Kinney! Us Weekly confirmed that Kinney popped the question on Valentine’s Day, and the couple reportedly celebrated at Joanne Trattoria in Manhattan, Gaga’s family’s restaurant.

The superstar has already shared a picture of the rock–and it’s a biggie. Oh, and it’s heart shaped. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” the pop star captioned the Instagram.

The pair met back in 2011 on the set of her music video, “You and I,” and started dating several months later. The couple did briefly split in May 2012, but patched things up the following month.

Congratulations to the happy couple–we can’t wait to see what crazy look Gaga pulls out for her wedding dress.