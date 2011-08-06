Lady Gaga Is A Dirty Dude On Her “You & I” Single Cover

Remember last year when a mysterious male model named Jo Calderone who looked eerily like Lady Gaga appeared on the cover of Vogue Hommes Japan’s Fall 2010 issue? Nicola Formichetti, Gaga’s stylist and the magazine’s fashion director, played it coy about whether or not the man in question was actually Mother Monster in drag, but the jig was up pretty quickly and the gang was forced to fess up.

I thought that those iconic images by Nick Knight might be the last we ever saw of Gaga’s alter ego, but Jo Calderone is back and looking bad-ass on the cover of the singer’s newest single, Yo and I. Shot by Inez and Vinoodh and styled by Formichetti, Calderone wears a Dior Homme suit and rocks a greasy pompadour. “He” also looks really filthy in an “I’m homeless” or an “I’m coming off a week-long bender” sort of way — call me old-fashioned, but that’s not my favorite look.

Thoughts?