Lady Gaga Is Basically A Fashion History & Journalism Genius

I’ll be honest: I am pretty pumped to buy the Asian issue of V magazine which features Lady Gaga‘s debut as a fashion columnist, and chances are I will run (not walk) to a newsstand tomorrow morning to buy myself a copy or threeone of each cover, of course. Eric Wilson at The New York Times was privileged enough to preview her piece before its release, and he pointed out that there are quite a few gems in the nearly 1,500 word column, including a paragraph in which she professes vast knowledge of fashion history and art:

“I myself can look at almost any hemline, silhouette, beadwork or heel architecture and tell you very precisely who designed it first, what French painter they stole it from, how many designers reinvented it after them and what cultural and musical movement parented the birth, death and resurrection of that particular trend.”

You go, girl! Not only does Mother Monster think so highly of herself, her editor Stephen Gan apparently feels the same way, and compares the singer’s fashion prowess to that of legendary editrix Diana Vreeland. An added bonus: her work needed very little editing. Is there anything she can’t do?

Hey Gaga, wanna write for us?! We’d love to have you.