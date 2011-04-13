Lady Gaga Is Anti Plastic Surgery, Makes Vagina Metaphors

Lady Gaga is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar May and true to her latest form, she’s wearing those Mugler face horn things… again. It’s weird, but they’re really losing their impact. That pink hair on the other hand, looks sweet, as does the Gaga’s body, which seems to improve by the day. That body, however, is all natural, as Gaga is decidedly against going under the knife. She tells the magazine:

I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have. I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.

I see where she’s going with this, but I do think that plastic surgery is a personal decision, however, I also think is sends an amazing message to be happy with what your mama gave you.

Gaga also comes off a bit the control freak, announcing:

I am an artist, and I have the ability and the free will to choose the way the world will envision me.



I, personally, think that the last thing anyone can control is how others perceive you. She can control what she says and how she looks, but others will think what they will.

But, her last quote is, by far, my personal favorite. On her move to LA, and subsequent move back to NYC:



I put my toe in that water, and it was a Kegel-exercise vaginal reaction where I clenched and had to retract immediately, I ran furiously back to New York, to my old apartment, and I hung out with my friends, and I went to the same bars.

Who else brings it all back to the vagina? I love this woman, and these pics by Terry Richardson, especially the one on the totally tasteful mirrored piano.



