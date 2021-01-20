Lady Gaga Just Gave Us Chills With Her Patriotic National Anthem Performance

As soon as the world learned that Lady Gaga’s inauguration performance would include her rendition of the United States national anthem, fans just couldn’t wait to see her belting it out in the name of freedom. And Mother Monster did not disappoint.

The “Rain On Me” singer, 34, joined President Joe Biden, 78, and Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, on Capitol Hill to celebrate their inauguration with her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Gaga came out to perform the national anthem at around 11:30 a.m. ET. She wore a full red skirt and a black turtleneck decorated with a gold bird. Her blonde hair was braided into a band over her head, which was weaved with a black bow. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and black leather gloves. After her performance, ABC News described her rendition as the “most exuberant” “Star-Spangled Banner” Americans had ever heard. Her performance was followed by the pledge of allegiance as well as praise from the President, First Lady and the Vice President.

Gaga’s inspiring performance took place just two weeks after the Capitol building was stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump, resulting in a chaotic attack that left five dead and many injured.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States just moments before Gaga took to the stage. His running-mate, former Senator Kamala Harris, was also sworn in as the 48th Vice President of the United States—making her the first Black woman and Asian-American to ever fill the position in office.

Their historic win and transition following the 2019 Presidential Election was marked with many hurdles, including but not limited to the ongoing health crisis and what many members of Congress believe to be an attempted coup incited by former President Trump. As a result, the Biden-Harris Inauguration looked a little different than in previous years. This year’s inaugural ceremony was a smaller affair with increased security and surveillance to keep attendees such as members of Congress and speakers safe. But that doesn’t mean that performers didn’t go all out.

Aside from Gaga, Inauguration Day performers include Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Others like Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters will perform during a primetime special called Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, following the inaugural ceremony.