Lady Gaga Looks Straight Out Of The ‘Hunger Games’ At The Inauguration

For some reason, we thought Lady Gaga might come subdued to perform at the Inauguration but we’re so glad she stayed true to her diva soul. She sang the national anthem—and killed it, of course, before Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th President of the United States. It’s an exciting day for us all for about 100 reasons and Lady Gaga’s inauguration look is just icing on the cake.

Gaga needed help getting down the steps—and for good reason. Her Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown has a full red skirt that took up most of the steps. But who wouldn’t want to be escorted to the stage by that man in that suit? The gown has a navy blue, long-sleeved bodice making it warm enough for the snowy day. The colors are a subtle nod to Americana but in the most Gaga way. The bodice has a ‘Hunger Games’ like gold bird that adds to the look in the best way possible. And of course, she has black leather gloves for extra warmth.

That bird has a really special meaning, though. Gaga revealed it’s actually a dove carrying an olive branch.

As for her makeup, Gaga is wearing red lipstick, which is a bit of a departure for her. It was done by Sarah Tanno, of course, using Gaga’s Haus Laboratories line. In fact, you can shop Gaga’s lipstick shade now and get the look at home. Tanno revealed on Instagram that she lined Gaga’s lips with RIP Lip Liner in Slayer ($16 at Amazon) and applied Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 ($18 at Amazon) on top. It’s the perfect blue-red to match the shade of her gown without looking kitchy.

Her hair, by Frederic Aspiras, is stunning, pulled up and back with a black ribbon weaved through her mane looking like a crown. She nailed the wardrobe and the song ensuring everyone knows she was meant to be there. What a day.