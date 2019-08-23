StyleCaster
Lady Gaga Might Be In Love & The Evidence Is Pretty Convincing

Lady Gaga Might Be In Love & The Evidence Is Pretty Convincing

Lady Gaga
Love is in the air, and in the cooking, apparently. Lady Gaga’s ‘In Love’ Instagram clue is perfection. The Oscar and Grammy winner has traveled “far from the shallow” when it comes to her love life. But her latest Instagram post could reveal that the “Bad Romance” singer has found some good romance in her life.

The A Star Is Born actress took to the social media platform to share a stunning photo. The image shows Gaga in the background, completely blurred out. She’s smelling a cream-colored rose while a bouquet of the same flower are in the foreground, with the warm glow of a candle capturing the peddles. “Italians cook with love,” the “John Wayne” singer captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Fans and Little Monsters started flooding the post with questions, speculating whether or not Gaga was in love and who her mystery partner could be. “Are you in love?? Gaga???” one commenter came right out to ask. Then fans went right back to the rumors that Gaga and her costar and A Star Is Born director, Bradley Cooper, could be back in Gaga’s life in a romantic way. “Where’s Bradley hiding?” one follower commented. “Did Bradley take this picture? Love you queen” another fan wrote with a heart emoji.

Italians cook with love ❤️ #facts

Cooper was recently spotted on vacation, having lunch in romantic Provence just a few days ago with a mystery blonde. Fans immediately thought this all but confirmed Cooper’s rumored relationship with the singer but the claims were false. Gaga has been seen with Dan Horton – the new man in her life. The two have been extremely affectionate with one another, which – you would think – should squash any rumors of Cooper and Gaga being an item. Nevertheless, fans are will keep looking for any little sign to tell them exactly who it is Gaga is romantically linked to.

When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga

