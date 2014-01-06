A Welsh Woman Spent More Than $100,000 To Look Like Lady Gaga! See The Results Here

Sure, you like Lady Gaga, but probably not as much as Donna Marie Trego. She’s a 38-year-old living in Cardiff, Wales, who earns a living as a Gaga impersonator, and she’s spent more than $100,000 to emulate the pop star.

Trego began impersonating Gaga in 2010 with just six homemade outfits and a dream. Now she has more than 40 outfits—including a bra with built-in pyrotechnics—and a team of dancers. She’s made Gaga her life, and the superstar’s success is intrinsically tied to her own.

Where’s all the money gone? She’s spent thousands on wigs, shoes, and props, a screen, projector, and set. And then there are the special items, like her sparking bra, ram mask (which cost around $3,000 alone) and blue leather jacket emossed with Swarovski crystals, which clocked in at around $2,000.

She’s now performed as Gaga around the world, even traveling as far as Singapore, Macao, and Bahrain. She’s planning a tour of Poland for this year.

“I am constantly watching her and how she evolves so I can get it right. It’s an amazing thing,” said Trego. “She’s taken over my life. My house is full of costumes. There’s a bit of Gaga in every room.”