Lady Gaga & Her Boyfriend Already ‘Act Like a Married Couple’—Here’s What to Know About Him

Although nobody has had the honor of calling themselves Lady Gaga’s husband quite yet, there are a handful of lovers throughout the years who have gotten pretty close. But could Lady Gaga’s current beau be the one to break that streak?

While only time will tell on that front, there are plenty of details about Lady Gaga’s dating history that we can rely on for certain—and yes, that includes the latest scoop on who the House of Gucci star is dating today. For everything there is to know about the guy who may one day become Lady Gaga’s husband, just keep on reading up ahead.

Michael Polansky (December 2019 – Present)

At the end of 2019, Gaga was spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery man at the New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas. The sighting sent fans into an absolute frenzy at the time, as nobody quite knew what this meant for Gaga’s relationship status. However, Mother Monster is never one to disappoint, and the star didn’t wait long to confirm her latest romance with fans. By February 2020, Gaga revealed to fans that she was officially dating Michael Polansky, a Harvard graduate and CEO.

While the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, fans have caught glimpses of Polansky from time to time on Gaga’s Instagram account. The pair spent most of 2020 living together in quarantine, and in January 2021, Gaga even picked Polansky as her date to President Joe Biden’s Inauguration, where she performed a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner with her beau cheering her on.

The pair, who have been dating for over two years now, are reportedly in no rush to get married—but that doesn’t mean that married life doesn’t already suit them. A source who spoke to People in November 2021 revealed at the time that while they “don’t seem rushed about getting engaged,” they do “almost act like a married couple already.”

“Michael is very sweet and supportive,” the source added at the time. “He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team.” As Gaga put it herself in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Christian Carino (February 2017 – February 2019)

In January 2017, Gaga was linked for the first time to her new talent agent, Christian Carino, at a Kings of Leon concert. Just one month later, the pair were photographed attending the 2017 Super Bowl together, where she performed the halftime show. Gaga and Carino went on to get engaged by the end of the year, but it wasn’t until nearly a year later in 2018 that the “Shallow” singer accidentally confirmed the news when she let it slip that Carino was her “fiancé” at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood gala.

As we now know, however, Carino and Gaga didn’t last. The pair split in February 2019 amid rumors that Gaga and her A Star Is Born costar, Bradley Cooper, were secretly in a relationship. According to some sources, this led to Gaga and Carino’s split before her performance with Cooper at the Oscars that year—and the breakup got messy fast. “[Carino] didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

The insider also claimed that Carino “infringed on her creative process,” which led Gaga to call it quits. “[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” the source said.

Taylor Kinney (July 2011 – July 2016)

Gaga’s longest public relationship was with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney. The pair reportedly met on the set of her “You and I” music video in 2011, where Kinney played Gaga’s love interest.

Kinney recalled their first encounter in an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2011, saying, “We had a good time. I think there was chemistry. I remember it was a late shoot. We were shooting until 4 or 5 in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.” Indeed, that was that, as Kinney went on to propose to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015 with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

The two made their relationship red carpet official at the Oscars later that year. Unfortunately, their romance wasn’t meant to last. Kinney and Gaga called it quits a year after their engagement. The “Rain On Me” singer confirmed their separation in an Instagram post at the time: “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she wrote.

Her caption continued, “We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.” While Gaga suggested that she and Kinney were simply “taking a break,” they never did end up getting back together.