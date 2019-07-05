Forget Bradley Cooper, Fans Are Losing It Over Lady Gaga’s Hot AF Bodyguard

It takes a special person to steer fans eyes from a pop star. Lady Gaga’s hot bodyguard reactions are beyond steamy and honestly, we get it. The Oscar and Grammy winner was seen strutting her stuff wearing a sensational outfit from Alberta Ferretti, but all eyes were on bodyguard, Peter van der Veen.

For months, Lady Gaga has been at the center of rumors concerning the demise of her A Star is Born costar Bradley Cooper’s relationship ending. The Oscar-nominated actor and his partner, model Irina Shayk, split after months of trying to make the relationship work. The couple has a young daughter together and have since been co-parenting, and maintaining a sense of normalcy for their little girl. But while many fans were hoping Gaga and Cooper might actually get together – the pair are rumored to be playing love interests once again in the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy – all eyes are turning to Gaga’s bodyguard.

Van der Keen hales from Holland and has worked for other various stars besides Gaga, including Grammy winner Adele. Gaga was seen leaving a hotel wearing her Ferretti ensemble when van der Keen stepped into the spontaneous photo frenzy and stole the show. Van der Keen is practically a celebrity in his own right. With a lucrative modeling career and Twitter fan page, he has amassed his own following.

Fans have even wondered from time to time if Gaga and her bodyguard are a couple. In the past, the pair have been linked, but simply for being in the same photo together. Van der Keen is nearly always by the “Born This Way” singer’s side, and was even photographed in a candid photo of Gaga and Cooper. The pair were captured sharing a laugh while van der Keen was all business.

We’re sure fans hope to see much more of the ‘hot bodyguard’ in the future.