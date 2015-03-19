StyleCaster
NBD: Lady Gaga Poses in Coco Chanel’s Apartment Wearing Head-to-Toe Couture

Leah Bourne
Lady Gaga is the latest cover girl for The Hollywood Reporterappearing on its annual Power Stylists issue—and she looks shut-it-down amazing, posing alongside her stylist Brandon Maxwell.

Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld photographed Gaga for the issue, which is—for fashion lovers—exciting in and of itself, but the best part? The photos were taken inside Coco Chanel’s famed Paris apartment.

“Being on Coco’s couch and having champagne in her apartment—it should always be a moment that we remember,” the singer told the magazine. “So we are not just creating fashion as a look, but an entire experience. It’s our life. It’s the reason I do it every day.”

feature gaga NBD: Lady Gaga Poses in Coco Chanels Apartment Wearing Head to Toe Couture

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld/The Hollywood Reporter

 

“We don’t make a move today without Karl,” Gaga also said. “That’s the way I am with Tony [Bennett] on the stage—he is the star of the show because he is the legend, and it’s the same with Karl.”

Gaga appears in the spread in a strapless bublegum-pink satin gown, paired with a leather jacket and black-and-gold accessories including a statement wide gold belt, and also in an embellished black-and-white gown accessorized with a tulle hat and fingerless gloves—all Chanel of course.

10cover_lores_gaga_Embed

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld/The Hollywood Reporter

Go behind the scenes, and listen to Gaga talk about her personal style in the video below.

Other celebrity and stylist duos featured in the issue include Emma Stone and Petra Flannery, Julianne Moore and Reese Witherspoon with Leslie Fremar, and Sienna Miller and Kate Young.

 

