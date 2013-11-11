H&M’s Surprising New Collaborator: Lady Gaga

Mega-retailer H&M is well-known for its major collaborations—designer brands like Maison Martin Margiela, Versace, and forthcoming from Isabel Marant have partnered up with the brand—so the idea that they would team up with a pop cultural figure is no surprise. But their latest project with Lady Gaga has taken us more than a bit by surprise.
According to Billboard, H&M has signed on to sell a limited number of Gaga’s just-released album “ARTPOP” in more than 175 of their international stores for $10 a piece. As a culmination of the pair’s work together, Gaga will also be on-hand to help H&M open their 42,000 square foot Times Square location November 14 in New York, where she will officially light the H&M logo atop 4 Times Square—also known as the Condé Nast building.
“This is truly a milestone moment for H&M, to have a footprint at the crossroads of the world and own a piece of the NYC skyline with our brand illuminated on top of this impressive building,” Daniel Kulle, the U.S. President for H&M, said in a statement. “With over 7,000 square feet of LED screens, and a 53-foot glitter wall in this groundbreaking location, we knew we had to partner with a star who shines as bright as the store.”
This isn’t the first time H&M has partnered with a pop mega-star. Back in 2006, they entered into a collaboration with Madonna, who designed a capsule collection for them that launched in 2007. She also starred in a series of campaigns and had her music blasted in the stores. It would seem that (not entirely surprisingly) Gaga is, yet again, following in the footsteps of one Madge.
The only big question we have: will Gaga wear H&M to the big H&M store reveal/lighting? We can totally see her in the futuristic designs of Minju Kim, who won H&M’s Design Award this year. Keep your eyes peeled come Thursday, when the big reveal goes down!