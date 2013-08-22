Lady Gaga Wears Hip-High Suede Boots and Curly Wig

Lady Gaga is known for her penchant for insane, gravity-defying shoes. But she upped the game even more when she stepped out in New York City yesterday pairing a sequined top from her new favorite label, Balmain, with a pair of hip-high suede boots.

The reason these boots caught our eye is not, as per her usual M.O., because of the height of the heels—it’s because of the rise of the top of the boot. They hit right at where her thigh meets her hip, which barely makes any sense. How are they staying up? Are they, as they seem like they might be, attached to her pants? The whole thing is really mind-boggling.

She topped off the look with a set of John Lennon-esque mirrored round sunglasses and one of the myriad of giant wigs she has hanging in her closet—right next to her bra tops, Balenciaga, and crazy shoes.

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s boots?