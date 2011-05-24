Lady Gaga & Her Hair Bow Star On New Rolling Stone Cover

These days, seeing Lady Gaga on a magazine cover ain’t no thangshe’s covered i-D, Harper’s Bazaar and V in the last couple of months alonebut for a musician, landing the coveted cover of Rolling Stone is probably the highest of honors. For the June 9th issue of the magazine, Mother Monster went red and tied her locks into one of her famous hair bows for a portrait shot by Ryan McGinley.

We love seeing the softer side of Gaga, something that is quite rare since the debut of her “Born This Way” flesh horns and “Judas” clown makeup. It’s also a far cry from her last Rolling Stone coverexactly 11 months ago, around the same time her Steven Klein-directed video for “Alejandro” debuted, she was featured wearing a machine gun bra, a thong and heel-less shoes in an editorial by Terry Richardson.

We think Gaga looks lovely in the recent issue, and we hope she keeps the super feminine photoshoots coming. Which of her Rolling Stone covers do you prefer?