Lady Gaga Has Been Looking Extra Kooky & Colorful Lately

There was a time a few weeks back when Lady Gaga seemed to have turned towards the dark sideher wardrobe consisted solely of studded black leather, ripped stockings and raven streaks in her hair. Not that we didn’t like the biker babe look, it just wasn’t very cheerful.

Gaga’s been on a Born This Way promotional tour in Europe, and in the short time she’s been gone, her signature wacky looks have spanned every color of the rainbowall the way up to her bright blue wig.

Part of the change can be attributed to the pop star’s current obsession with Versace, and last week she told Female First:

Right now what Im wearing is an archive Gianni Versace. This was never seen before. It is a dress that was made before he died. And actually Im wearing only Versace for like the next two months. Im having a love affair with Donatella.

Donatella and Gaga are two peas in a pod and certainly seem like they could be BFFs, but what do you think of Mother Monster’s colorful looks lately?