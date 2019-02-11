Lady Gaga Is a Walking Disco Ball at the 2019 Grammys

She’s the queen of red carpets and nominated practically everywhere this year. I’m talking about, of course, Lady Gaga. After stunning at every red carpet event so far this year, Lady Gaga’s 2019 Grammys look was delightfully (and unsurprisingly) iconic. If we’ve learned anything since the singer stepped on the scene with “Just Dance” in 2008, it’s to expect the unexpected. The A Star Is Born lead wore an incredible sparkly silver dress on the red carpet, and I’m in serious awe.

Lady Gaga blessed us all when she arrived to the Grammy Awards in a sparkly dress that made her look like a human disco ball—in a really good way. The sparkly dress was so beautiful, I think I might cry. The strapless gown featured a huge ruffle on one side of the dress that only added to drama of the ensemble.

Not only was the disco dress to die for (Like, actually, I might die from how beautiful it is), but Gaga’s accessories were just as iconic. She wore a beautiful diamond necklace that screamed luxury. It reminded me of something straight out of Crazy Rich Asians. Plus, her wavy almost-white blonde hair and simple makeup look was the cherry on top of a perfect Grammys sundae.

Lady Gaga didn’t release her own album this year, but she’s still nominated. That’s the kind of influence I hope to someday hold in this world. Gaga is, in fact, nominated in five different categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Digital Media (all for the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born). Gaga was nominated for and won Best Pop Solo Performance for her own single “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”. I’ll have whatever Lady Gaga is having, because clearly it works.