Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is Now Up For Auction & We Might Just Have To Bid

Apparently, Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes dress was stolen, which leaves us with many questions to start. How does one “steal” a gigantic ball gown without detection? Did Lady Gaga just so happen to leave behind the gorgeous, periwinkle Valentino gown (inspired by none other than the Ms. Judy Garland in the 1954 remake of A Star Is Born,) at her hotel room? Did no one in her entourage notice? And perhaps the most important question today: If the dress was stolen, how on earth is it now up for auction? Whew. We’re going to try to explain.

As you’ll remember if you watched the 2019 Golden Globes awards or red carpet coverage, Lady Gaga wore a jaw dropping gown a la Valentino to accept her award in Best Original Song for her role as Ally in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. The look was so iconic, she even decided to dye her normally-platinum hair to match the ice-blue color of the dress. Yet clearly the dress was not iconic enough for Gaga to remember to bring it along with her when she finally left her room at the Beverly Hilton, which is where the ceremony was hosted.

This means that the hotel housekeeping staff had to take the dress to their lost and found. (Imagine with us for a moment how hilarious and simultaneously upsetting it must’ve been to see this gorgeous gown among the troves of other lost things—say, a kid’s lost blankie or car keys. What a sight!) Yet the Beverly Hilton’s lost and found policy suggests that after holding items for a period, they’re fair game.

According to a source with TMZ, the housekeeper who found and reported the Valentino gown received it as a gift when nobody came to claim it: “After the time legally held by lost and hound, they gave it to me as a gift from her.” As per the Letter of Authenticity included with the dress, it was also specifically left in the room for the 24-year-old housekeeper to claim. Sounds like Gaga certainly took a liking to the young woman, and that her keeping the dress wouldn’t be a problem otherwise. Yet Valentino is not so sure.

When the housekeeper did what any savvy person would do—put the gown up for auction—Valentino made moves to report the gown as “stolen” and is reportedly making plans to go to the police on this matter. You see, technically the gown wasn’t Lady Gaga’s to give away or leave behind. Like many red carpet outfits, the dress was a loan. Looks like Mama Monster is going to have some unfortunate explaining to do.