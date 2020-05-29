Fans Think Lady Gaga Is Shading Her Ex Christian Carino in This ‘Chromatica’ Song

Scroll To See More Images

Fans think Lady Gaga’s “Fun Tonight” lyrics are about Christian Carino, and we can’t say that they’re wrong. Gaga released her long-awaited, sixth album, Chromatica, on Friday, May 29, and one of the songs that’s received the most attention is sixth track, “Fun Tonight,” which some fans believe to be a shade-filled tune about the “Stupid Love” singer’s ex-fiancé. Let’s dive in, shall we?

In the song, Gaga references an ex who “loves the paparazzi” and “loves the fame” (which are also nods to her first album, The Fame, and her 2008 single, “Paparazzi”). “You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though it causes me pain,” Gaga sings on the track. “I feel like I’m in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Grammy winner explained that “Fun Tonight” was written as a candid look at her struggle with depression. Still, some fans have also interpreted the lyrics as shade toward Carino. “Fun tonight. I LOVE THE INTRO. also can we talk about the lyrics?” one Twitter user wrote. “I feel sooo sad with this one. THE VOCALS ALSO OMG SO PWERFUL. is this for Carino?” “Fun tonight drags carino so hard OMFG SHE SNAPPED,” another added.

Gaga and Carino started dating in 2017. The couple confirmed their engagement a couple years later before their split in February 2019. The breakup, which also came amid Gaga’s awards campaign for A Star Is Born and rumors that she was dating her costar Bradley Cooper (which she’s denied), also came a month before the singer confirmed that she was working on Chromatica.”Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” she tweeted at the time.

Though Gaga doesn’t reference Carino by name, fans suspect that “Fun Tonight” (among other songs) is about him given the timeline that Gaga worked on her album. “In the middle of the record, [there’s] ‘Fun Tonight,’ which is a song that means a lot to me, and every time I listened to it, I get choked up because I can’t tell you how many nights that people that really love me were trying to get me to smile or laugh or be optimistic, and I just had no ability to be happy,” Gaga told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “It just wasn’t there. But then I write this music and I would listen back and I’d go, ‘Why is that so fun? Why is that so happy?'”

Read the full lyrics to “Fun Tonight” below.

Verse 1:

Feelin’ something that I can’t explain

Think it’s a wound I still entertain

I’d do anything to numb the flame

I guess I’m just on fire these days

I can’t see straight, I can’t see me

There’s too much hurt caught in between

Wish I could be what I know I am

This moment’s hijacked my plans

Pre-Chorus:

I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too

Chorus:

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight

Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause

I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ fun tonight

Verse 2:

You love the paparazzi, love the fame

Even though you know it causes me pain

I feel like I’m in a prison hell

Stick my hands through the steels bars and yell

What happens now? I’m not okay

And if I scream, you walk away

When I’m sad, you just wanna play

I’ve had enough, why do I stay?

Pre-Chorus:

I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too

Chorus:

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight

Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause

I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ fun tonight

Bridge:

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

I’m not havin’ fun tonight

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

I’m not havin’ fun tonight

Chorus:

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight

Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause

I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ fun tonight