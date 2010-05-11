Lady Gaga Follows In Madonna’s Footsteps By Teaming With Fashion Photog Steven Klein

American pop singer Lady Gaga attending the MAC Viva Glam Launch at Il Bottaccio, London, UK. Photo: Retna. CAMERA PRESS / James Peltekian

Lady Gaga is continuing her one-woman crusade to blur the lines between music and high fashion. The Poker Face chanteuse has hit up famed fashion photog Steven Klein to direct her new video for her single Alejandro,” reports Extra.

The platinum blond told the entertainment show, “[Steven Klein is] a very good friend of mine and I love him so much.”

“I have so much respect for him. And we’ve been excited to collaborate and have a fashion photographer tell a story, the story of my music through his lens and this idea of fashion and lifestyle.”

Gaga is also continuing to walk the path first cleared by the Material Girl. Madonna collaborated with Klein on multiple music and multi-media projects in the past.

The final version has yet to be revealed, but don’t expect another cinematic, pop culture and color crammed Telephone-type video which was directed by another Madonna collaborator, famed director Jonas kerlund. Alejandro is rumored to be influenced less by Tarantino and more by the fashion editorials found in avant garde mags.

“I really don’t know what it’s going to look like until it’s finished,” Gaga continued in her chat with Extra.

Dig her or don’t, we know it will at least be worth a good watch.

