Lady Gaga’s Face Masks Were The Real Winners At The VMAS

Lady Gaga is no stranger to rocking a red carpet, but this time around, she’s gone above and beyond. If you still don’t think you need to wear a mask, let one of the biggest pop stars in the world tell you otherwise. ICYMI, Lady Gaga’s myriad of face masks at the MTV Video Music Awards deserved quite literally all the awards (although she won most of them herself!) and I couldn’t be happier to see a major celeb go above and beyond to promote mask-wearing and safety at this time.

Of course, Gaga didn’t show up to the Video Music Awards in a modest, comfortable cloth face mask. Instead, she changed numerous times throughout the night, finishing off each over-the-top look with a seriously stunning, custom mask moment. Some were superhero-style, full-face contraptions, one was basically an astronaut helmet, and all were stunning, and so very Gaga.

While we don’t encourage even the most devoted of Little Monsters to recreate Gaga’s mask masterpieces for everyday wear, her dedication to covering up throughout the night was a great reminder to everyone watching that we should be wearing masks, and that we don’t have to sacrifice our personal style in order to do so.

Gaga has never been a subtle dresser (TBH, we all know she was wearing face masks well before the pandemic began), but her looks at this year’s VMAs are truly iconic because of the message of safety they promote. “Be kind. Mask up. Be brave,” she songstress told her fans during her show-stopping performance. Spoiler alert, y’all, if Gaga can hit those notes with a mask on, then you can run errands with yours on.

Gaga won quite a few awards during the show, including MTV’s first ever Tricon of the Year, but I’d like to nominate any of her looks her for Best Mask as well, as it was a category in which she simply had no competition. Shout out to all the other celebs who wore masks, but next time, I’m going to need some Gaga-level creativity if you want the nomination!