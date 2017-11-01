Lady Gaga Has Reportedly Been Engaged for Months, and We Just Found Out

Lady Gaga knows how to keep a secret. The 31-year-old singer is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend (well, now fiancé), Christian Carino of roughly nine months. According to sources for Us Weekly, Carino, a CAA talent agent, popped the question over the summer, and even asked Gaga’s dad beforehand for permission.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Gaga has been engaged for months and we’re just finding out? Well, there might be a reason behind the “Bad Romance” hitmaker’s super-secret relationship. As many Little Monsters know, in July 2016, Gaga split from actor Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for five years and was engaged to for one year. Given the public relationship and breakup, Gaga is likely trying to do things differently with her new beau.

As for when Carino and Gaga will tie the knot, there isn’t a date set yet. Per Us Weekly‘s sources, the couple is taking things slow, considering the singer’s recent health battle with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes muscle pain and fatigue, among other symptoms. The magazine reported that Gaga and Carino are “focused on her recovery” before they start going crazy with wedding planning.

Gaga and Carino first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted kissing ahead of the singer’s Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston, Texas. And though it’s unknown when Gaga and Carino first began dating, a source told Us Weekly that the two were an item long before their public make out session. “They are actually pretty serious,” the source said. “They’re both really happy. It works.”

But before you start going gaga (heh) over a potential Mother Monster wedding, it’s important to note that the engagement is still a rumor. Until Gaga or Carino confirms it themselves, everything is technically speculation. Still, if it is true, we’re beyond giddy for the happy couple.