Lady Gaga Books It to Trump Tower to Stage a Protest

Lady Gaga staged a protest of the election results early this morning outside of Trump Tower in NYC. Climbing atop a sanitation truck full of sand, which surrounded the building in the event of a bomb, she made her opinion about the latest events with a simple sign: “Love trumps hate.”

Four hours ago, at around 5 a.m., she posted a similar image of herself on the dump truck, with an American flag tucked into her pocket, on Instagram. “🇺🇸❤️I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness #LoveTrumpsHate He divided us so carelessly. Let’s take care now of each other,” she wrote.

Earlier in the night, Gaga spent time at the Javits Center watching the election results unfold with thousands of other Hillary Clinton supporters, including Lena Dunham. And though her Instagram posts throughout the night were full of smiles and hope, MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt reported that Gaga shed tears backstage at around 2 a.m. “Lady Gaga is crying backstage, source reports,” she wrote.

The tears apparently continued in her car.

In a video on IG last night before the results came in, Gaga urged her followers to get their friends to vote, no matter what. “Don’t argue with them. Just call them up and inspire them to vote,” she advised. “Every single vote matters.” Indeed it does.