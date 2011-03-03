Lady Gaga Dry-Humps and Coco Rocha Gives Good Face At Mugler

At 3 PM yesterday in our office, all work ceased for about ten minutes, and we gathered around our computer screens to watch the Thierry Mugler live-stream from Paris of the Fall 2011 collection. Nicola Formichetti and Sbastien Peign pulled out the big guns for their runway showLady Gaga did double duty as a model and as “musical director,” the casting was top-notch and the shoes were so high that there were more tumbles than we could count.

Even though I only witnessed the Mugler spectacle via the Internet, it was a serious sensory overload. Between the bumping techno music, Gothic arches that turned the runway into a maze and the theatrical, Vogue-ing models, I kind of felt like my head was going to explodebut in a good way. The clothes weren’t as crazy as I expected them to be, and many could actually be called “minimal,” save for a few latex body condom-type looks and quite a few that were completely transparent.

Models like Coco Rocha and Joan Smalls got theatrical on the runway, and all of the top girls had strange, blonde hair “horns”kind of like how the Angels get wings at the Victoria’s Secret show. Everyone just looked like they were having fun, and isn’t that what fashion should be all about? Click through for some of the show’s highlights.