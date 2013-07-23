Links to Click: Nicole Richie’s Expensive Yacht Vacay, A New Lady Gaga Exposé, More

While the entire Internet is in a royal baby frenzy, there’s still other stuff happening! Here’s our favorite stories today!

1. Nicole Richie is on a yacht vacation in the Mediterranean, and it’s costing her $260,000 a week. It’s good to be you, Nicole. [The Vivant]

2. A former friend of Lady Gaga has written a memoir detailing her drug-filled days on the Lower East Side. [Bowery Boogie]

3. Talk about bad timing (or very good, depending on how you look at it): Penelopé Cruz also had her baby yesterday. [Vulture]

4. Rules are made to be brokne, and here are the 50 top beauty rules you need to break today. [Beauty High]

5. Avant garde designer Esteban Cortazar just debuted his highly anticipated Fall 2013 collection on Net-A-Porter. [Net-A-Porter]

6. Rapper 2 Chainz has announced that he is working on a cookbook called “Baked On A T.R.U. Story.” [Fact Magazine]

7. Rihanna isn’t the first: here’s a comprehensive list of celebrities who have dyed their hair gray. [Daily Makeover]

8. C. Wonder just launched a new lifestyle blog called “Inside the C,” and we’re into it! [InStyle]

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER:

Kate Middleton Wore Custom Jenny Packham To Debut The Royal Baby

Ralph Lauren Will Hold A Runway Show In Paris