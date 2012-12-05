Lady Gaga Drops Over $1 Million On 55 Pieces From Michael Jackson’s Wardrobe



Lady Gaga is officially well on her way to having one of the most historically significant—not to mention completely chic—clothing collections in the world. After scooping up some of Daphne Guinness’ most prized possessions, including a legendary Alexander McQueen ivory silk empire line gown, at an auction for the Isabella Blow Foundation back in June, she has struck again.

This past week, the eccentric singer purchased 55 items including stage costumes that once belonged to Michael Jackson. Although there aren’t exact figures on the merchandise Gaga scored, the auction itself raised more than $5 million and it is believed that Gaga dropped north of $1 million on her purchases. Some of the pieces she scored include Jackson’s ‘BAD’ tour jacket (which sold for $240,000) and his trademark white glove (which went for a whopping $192,000—we’re wondering if this is some sort of record for most expensive glove ever sold).

She took to Twitter to announce her purchases, stating, “The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide.” If Gaga continues to snatch up such coveted items, it won’t be long before her closet can double as a museum (which we hear is an idea she is actually pursuing).